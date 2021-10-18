Advertisement

MISSING: 17-year-old Darlington girl last seen at school Monday morning, police say

Dunnia Pena-Carranza
Dunnia Pena-Carranza(Darlington Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Darlington Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing Monday.

Authorities say Dunnia Pena-Carranza was last seen at school Monday morning, but left without permission.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who has information about her disappearance is urged to call the Darlington PD.

