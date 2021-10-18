Advertisement

Propane and gas providers alert customers of rising energy costs this winter

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an eye out this winter because you might see your energy bill increase.

Propane and gas providers say this comes from a worldwide increase in demand with natural gas supplies remaining the same.

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) says customers could see an increase of $25-$30 per month compared to last winter.

Propane companies advise customers who shop around to finalize plans for a tank before those energy prices increase into the winter months.

“If I hadn’t signed my propane contract by now, I’d call my propane contractor and say, ‘let’s get this deal done,’” Brandon Scholz, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association said. “I don’t want to have to worry about it, I want to make sure I’m ready for the winter, and every propane supplier out here will respond.”

Madison Gas and Electric tells NBC15 the best way for their customers to save money this winter, is to monitor their thermostats.

