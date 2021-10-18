Advertisement

Protesters say F-35 jets are climate crisis and racial justice issues

F-16 Fighting Falcons from Madison, Wis. fly alongside an F-35 Lightning II. The Department of...
F-16 Fighting Falcons from Madison, Wis. fly alongside an F-35 Lightning II. The Department of the Air Force selected Truax Field, Wis., and Dannelly Field, Ala., for the next two Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II locations.((Photo courtesy of Scott Wolff))
By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday, people of faith gathered to protest the plan to base F-35 military jets at the Air National Guard base at Madison’s Truax Field.

Dozens of people decorated their cars and bicycles with anti-F-35 signs and flags.

“We are mobilizing people to form a bicycle and car caravan, to raise awareness to the fact that Madison does not want to become a training site for the F 35 warplanes which are planned to come here,” Safe Skies Clean Water volunteer Timothy Cordon said. Protestors said it is a climate crisis problem as these jets create more pollution and carbon emissions.

“It’s a climate crisis problem, we are burning more carbon with these planes, and each plane costs us about $110.3 million. That’s money out of our pockets out of our tax dollars, that should be going to making a climate, moving us towards climate justice, rather than increasing our ability to destroy lives and destroy the planet,” Cordon said. Noise concerns are one reason why protesters said allowing these jets in Madison is a racial justice issue.

“The neighborhood that’s most affected by this has a larger population of people of color, and they’ve already got enough to deal with racial disparities, adding more disturbance more noise more pollution to their neighborhood is wrong,” Cordon said.

We have reached out to the Wisconsin Air National Guard for a comment and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
33-year-old man shot and killed at Wilderness Resort

Latest News

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Suspect located in missing 3-year-old Amber Alert case
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of...
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Fire at Lucky's Bridge Motel Sunday night.
Fire at motel on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon...
Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14