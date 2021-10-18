Protesters say F-35 jets are climate crisis and racial justice issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday, people of faith gathered to protest the plan to base F-35 military jets at the Air National Guard base at Madison’s Truax Field.

Dozens of people decorated their cars and bicycles with anti-F-35 signs and flags.

“We are mobilizing people to form a bicycle and car caravan, to raise awareness to the fact that Madison does not want to become a training site for the F 35 warplanes which are planned to come here,” Safe Skies Clean Water volunteer Timothy Cordon said. Protestors said it is a climate crisis problem as these jets create more pollution and carbon emissions.

“It’s a climate crisis problem, we are burning more carbon with these planes, and each plane costs us about $110.3 million. That’s money out of our pockets out of our tax dollars, that should be going to making a climate, moving us towards climate justice, rather than increasing our ability to destroy lives and destroy the planet,” Cordon said. Noise concerns are one reason why protesters said allowing these jets in Madison is a racial justice issue.

“The neighborhood that’s most affected by this has a larger population of people of color, and they’ve already got enough to deal with racial disparities, adding more disturbance more noise more pollution to their neighborhood is wrong,” Cordon said.

We have reached out to the Wisconsin Air National Guard for a comment and have not heard back.

