Real estate company announces construction of Madison industrial building

The warehouse is expected to include 20 exterior loading docks, LED lighting and 32-foot ceiling heights.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee real estate company will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new industrial building Tuesday being built in Madison.

Greywolf Partners, Inc. announced Monday that the building, being constructed at 6305 Ronald Reagan Avenue, will be designed as a warehouse for duties such as logistics, manufacturing and assembly. The company explained that the building can accommodate one large tenant or multiple smaller tenants.

Greywolf Partners noted there are no users committed currently to the site, but they estimate anywhere from 20 to 200 employees could work in the space once it’s completed.

Joe Wagner, Chief Executive Officer for Greywolf Partners, explained that the space will help companies with various needs.

“We are extremely excited to break ground on another speculative industrial project in Madison and address the growing demand for quality industrial space in Dane County,” Wagner said.

The warehouse is expected to include 20 exterior loading docks, LED lighting and 32-foot ceiling heights.

The facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

