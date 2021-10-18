REPORT: Grayson Allen agrees to two-year, $20 million rookie extension
Allen was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Milwaukee Bucks over the summer.
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks rookie Grayson Allen has agreed to a two-year, $20 million rookie extension.
Allen joined the Bucks over the summer when he was traded to Milwaukee from the Memphis Grizzlies. He has yet to play a regular season game for the Bucks, but did start 38 games for the Grizzlies last season.
Allen a former Duke player, was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.