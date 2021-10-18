REPORT: Grayson Allen agrees to two-year, $20 million rookie extension

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks rookie Grayson Allen has agreed to a two-year, $20 million rookie extension.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has agreed on a two-year, $20 million rookie extension, his agent Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Allen arrived with the defending champions in a trade this summer. He was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021

Allen joined the Bucks over the summer when he was traded to Milwaukee from the Memphis Grizzlies. He has yet to play a regular season game for the Bucks, but did start 38 games for the Grizzlies last season.

Allen a former Duke player, was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

