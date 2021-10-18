Advertisement

REPORT: Grayson Allen agrees to two-year, $20 million rookie extension

Allen was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Milwaukee Bucks over the summer.
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen shoots past Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen shoots past Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks rookie Grayson Allen has agreed to a two-year, $20 million rookie extension.

Allen joined the Bucks over the summer when he was traded to Milwaukee from the Memphis Grizzlies. He has yet to play a regular season game for the Bucks, but did start 38 games for the Grizzlies last season.

Allen a former Duke player, was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Badgers’ Braelon Allen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Members of the Chicago Sky pose for a photo after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of...
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon...
Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14
Wisconsin's Leo Chenal hits Army's Tyhier Tyler for a loss during the first half of an NCAA...
Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14