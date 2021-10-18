Advertisement

Sugar Creek man arrested on 10 alleged counts of possession of child pornography

Detectives were given permission by the man to search his cell phone for any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALAWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man from the Town of Sugar Creek was arrested Friday following an investigation into alleged possession of pornography.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, detectives made contact with Kent Jones-Anderson after receiving a tip from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Jones-Anderson gave detectives permission to search his cell phone for any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Numerous photos were found, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jones-Anderson was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail on ten alleged counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21. The investigation is ongoing.

