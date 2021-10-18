Advertisement

Sun Prairie students hold sexual assault awareness walkout in solidarity with MMSD peers

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Sun Prairie students hosted a walkout Monday morning in solidarity with Madison high school students who spoke out against sexual assault and pushed for a policy change.

According to an email sent out to all staff and caregivers Monday afternoon, Sun Prairie Area School District officials noted a group of secondary students held the walkout during their homeroom period.

During the event to promote awareness of sexual assault, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy students joined Sun Prairie High School students near the flagpoles for the event.

Administrators at Cardinal Heights also implemented a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon after receiving guidance from the Sun Prairie Police Department, citing the heightened level of activity around the school. As explained by the district, a precautionary lockdown is put in place when there is activity in or near the building that may be viewed as “potentially harmful.”

Sun Prairie Area School District administrators stated the event started peacefully, but there were a few incidents where “emotions did become heightened” and things escalated between a few students. The district was not specific on what occurred.

As students returned to class, some chose to return to the building to have their attendance taken while other left the high school and marched downtown to the District Support Center. Administrators explained district personnel listened to the teens’ concerns, then assisted students in heading back to the school building. Officials also added that the school followed normal attendance procedures, so some students who participated may have received an unexcused absence.

Superintendent Brad Saron and other officials encouraged students to seek a trusted adult if they experience or know someone who has experienced sexual violence. Students may also visit the Rape Crisis Center for resources online or by calling (608) 251-7273. Students can also visit SPASD’s Electronic Safety Tip Line to report information to district officials.

