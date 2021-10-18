Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement program
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Texas Roadhouse announced Monday their new tuition reimbursement program, which offers benefits to hourly employees interested in pursing a college degree.
According to Texas Roadhouse, the program, which coincides with a National Hiring Day on Monday, Oct. 25, is available to team members working 30 hours a week or more.
Eligible employees can receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, if a C average is maintained.
The Madison and Janesville locations will both host a hiring event to fill full and part-time positions, Texas Roadhouse said. Interviews will take place on Monday, Oct. 25 at each participating location.
