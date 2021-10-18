Town of Madison PD searching for suspect who collided with police cruiser after shots fired call

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle struck a Town of Madison police cruiser early Monday morning after multiple law enforcement agencies established a perimeter around S. Sunnyvale Lane. The cruiser and multiple other police vehicles had been guarding escape routes shortly after 5 a.m. following reports of gunfire coming from a white vehicle.

The police department released video footage of the incident. It showed the suspect’s vehicle trying to swerve around the police cruiser, but still hitting it. The suspect then abandoned the car and took off on foot. Police chased him briefly the video showed, but he managed to elude them. A K-9 unit also searched the area to no avail.

Returning to the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Janesville, investigators allegedly found a loaded Ruger 10—22 long rifle. Additionally, they spotted two loaded 9mm magazines and believe the suspect could still have a 9mm firearm on him. Officers reported locating .22 caliber rifle shell casings near where the gunfire was originally reported.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Town of Madison Police Dept. at 608-210-7262 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be left at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.