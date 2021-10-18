Unattended grill causes motel fire near Lodi, fire department says

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) -A motel on Lake Wisconsin is considered “a total loss” after an unattended grill caused a fire Sunday night, according to the Lodi Area Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to Lucky’s Bridge Motel around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to find a fire that spread to the second floor and flames showing through the roof on the backside of the motel.

A better look at the damage caused by the fire in the morning light pic.twitter.com/omz2oKTawf — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) October 18, 2021

The Lodi Area Fire Department asked for assistance from several fire departments and needed more tenders because there were no hydrants in the area.Fire crews drew water from Lake Wisconsin to battle the fire. The fire department estimated 225,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire was an unattended grill that was left too close to the structure, according to Monday’s press release. Fire officials say the fire spread quickly in the rear of the building before it was discovered.

