Advertisement

US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing.

The agency says a review of the complaints found that the engines stop above 25 miles per hour, disabling the trucks.

The probe could lead to a recall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver’s Curderburger sells out quickly across Madison 🧀🍔
Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
A fire at Lucky’s Bridge Motel in Okee near Lodi Sunday night has destroyed the building.
Fire at motel on Lake Wisconsin near Lodi
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Toyota to build $1.29 billion US battery plant employing 1,750
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’