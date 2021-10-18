Advertisement

A Warm and Sunny Start to the Week

High will reach the lower 70s today and Tuesday
Warm temperatures and sunshine are expected for the next couple days. It will turn cooler by...
Warm temperatures and sunshine are expected for the next couple days. It will turn cooler by the end of the week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very nice weather is expected through the first part of this week. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature bringing sunshine, light wind and warm temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 70s. More sunshine is expected for Tuesday as the ridge drifts off to the east. Wind will remain light and become more southerly. Highs Tuesday will again be in the lower 70s. Low pressure will make its way toward us from the west over the next couple days. This low will arrive in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. At this time, rain will become likely. Once the low moves through, cooler air will begin to fill in across the region. Highs by the end of the week will only be in the lower 50s.

Today: Sunny and warm. High 72. Wind: South 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: W 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 71.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 67.

