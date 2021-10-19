Advertisement

Average number of COVID-19 cases falls below 2,000 in Wis.

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases is trending down Tuesday, hitting a low not seen in more than a month.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the state slipped below 2,000 for the first time Tuesday since Sept. 14. The Department of Health Services reports Tuesday’s average has reached 1,977 Tuesday.

Health officials confirmed 2,233 new cases, causing the total number ever reported in the state to surpass 770,000.

Fifteen COVID-19 deaths were added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard Tuesday. The rolling average for new deaths is also continuing to slope downward, now sitting at 11 deaths on average.

There have been 8,267 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations are increasing slowly Tuesday, with 3,909 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week. This is up from just 359 the day before, DHS’ dashboard shows.

The percentage of those who have received their first COVID-19 shot and completed their vaccine series is unchanged from yesterday, at 57.4% and 54.7%, respectively.

