Advertisement

Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control

Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.
Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos.

A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80.

Biologists have expressed concern about their environmental impact and the threat to human safety.

The regional environmental agency on Friday announced that at least 24 hippos were treated with a new method: darts loaded with a contraceptive drug to control the population.

Scientists must now track the effectiveness of the drug by measuring hormonal levels in the feces of the hippos.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by a trooper and run over by a truck in Florida
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers
An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Homicide charges filed in Middleton crash that killed three teens
South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said Alex Murdaugh took the money...
Murdaugh took housekeeper's family's money, wrote checks, prosecutor says