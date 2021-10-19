Fort Atkinson officials search for 41-year-old man missing since Oct. 5

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are searching for a 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for two weeks, according to an Endangered Missing Person Alert issued Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Scott McDaniel was last seen at his adult residential group home around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at 318 North Main Street in Fort Atkinson.

After a fire alarm went off at the residence and while everyone evacuated, the DOJ states McDaniel left on foot. He does not have access to a car.

He is described as standing 6′2″, weighing around 184 pounds and having green eyes and black receding hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black coat with a grey hood. Police also say he has wire rim glasses, a full beard and a mustache.

McDaniel has schizophrenia and police say he does not have his medication with him.

McDaniel took a cab the evening of Oct. 5 to Mukwonago to visit a friend’s home who he had not seen in years and police say the person’s parents attempted to drive him back to Fort Atkinson later that evening. However, McDaniel reportedly jumped out of the car south of Fort Atkinson.

The DOJ also added that he has made statements about going to Los Angeles to live on the streets.

Anyone who makes contact with McDaniel is urged to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 920-563-7777.

