Homicide charges filed in Middleton crash that killed three teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of homicide in the crash that killed three high school students in Middleton earlier this month was officially charged Tuesday morning.

Court records indicate Eric Mehring faces three counts each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and 2nd-degree reckless homicide, as well as two counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to police Mehring, 30, was behind the wheel the night of Oct. 2 when his 2016 Jaguar crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Cruze the three teens were in. Two Middleton High School students, John “Jack” Miller and Evan Kratochwill, along with a Madison West High School student Simon Bilessi, died in the crash.

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller (Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

Last week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office urged the District Attorney to pursue homicide charges against Mehring for their deaths. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett told NBC15 News, “[t]his tragic event could’ve been avoided, should’ve been avoided. Due to a very poor decision by Mr. Mehring we lost the lives of three young individuals.”

A search warrant released several days after the Sheriff’s Office recommendation showed Mehring allegedly had a breath alcohol content value of 0.24, three times the legal 0.08 blood alcohol content limit. The warrant stated Mehring told investigators that he had two rum and Cokes at a Cross Plains bar prior to the crash. A deputy described his eyes afterwards as “glossy and bloodshot.”

Mehring also allegedly admitted he was going approximately 30 mph over the 45 mph speed limit right before his vehicle struck the teens’ car. When a deputy asked him how fast he had been going, Mehring reportedly responded “about 75″ and, when asked why he was going that fast, he blamed “over confidence.”

Middleton fiery crash (WMTV)

Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Mehring, while Dane Co. jail records do not show that he has been detained. The Sheriff’s Office previously stated that he was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash and he would not be taken into custody until further along in his recovery.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.