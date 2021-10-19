Janesville man shot while riding a bike in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating after a Janesville man was shot while biking in the city early Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, the 45-year-old man was riding in the 1200 block of Summit Ave. around 5 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle fired a shot that hit him.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the police statement continued.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Rock Co. Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Online tips can also be submitted to p3tips.com/482

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.