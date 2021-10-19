Advertisement

Madison woman convicted of attempted arson during 2020 civil unrest

Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.
Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.(UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old Madison woman was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after being convicted of attempted arson during the 2020 civil unrest.

Anessa Fierro was sentenced to five years in prison after she and her codefendent, 46-year-old Willie Johnson, were indicted by a federal grand jury in October of 2020.

The U.S. Department of Justice states that she and Johnson attempted to set fire to two commercial buildings on Aug. 25, 2020 in downtown Madison. The first business was an office and the second was a mixed-use rental property with apartments on the upper levels, which had people sleeping inside at the time.

According to the complaints released in September, Fierro and Johnson allegedly broke glass windows and doors of two commercial buildings, poured liquid from a gasoline container inside the buildings and then attempted to ignite the fluid.

Fierro and Johnson then allegedly started a fire successfully at one building and continued to attempt to ignite the liquid in the second building, but then Madison police officers arrived.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson highlighted the danger that pouring and igniting gasoline can have on the community. He described her conduct as “appalling and dangerous,” as well as that it warranted significant punishment.

Judge Peterson sentenced Johnson to the same length in prison in September.

The Madison Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

Steve Brown Apartments will buy the building and create affordable housing across from Camp...
Plan Commission gives green light to repurpose Hotel Red into apartments
Scott McDaniel
Fort Atkinson officials search for 41-year-old man missing since Oct. 5
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police still searching for missing 3-year-old boy cited in Amber Alert