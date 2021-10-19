Mild & Warm Tuesday Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through Tuesday as beautiful mid-October weather sticks around. Overnight lows won’t be as cold tonight with southerly winds. Temperatures dip into the middle 40s. Mostly sunny skies Tuesday will bump temperatures back to the lower 70s. Clouds return Tuesday night with lows around 50.

Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a developing low-pressure system. This will bring scattered showers and storms. This draws a cold front through on Thursday with another good chance of rain. Behind it, much colder temperatures are anticipated. Highs by the end of the week will only be into the 50s with overnight lows into the 30s. This will introduce the chance of frost.

An early look at the weekend calls for a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures.

