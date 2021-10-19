Milwaukee Police still searching for missing 3-year-old boy cited in Amber Alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Police Department, state officials and other local agencies are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who authorities issued an Amber Alert for over the weekend.

At this time, City of Milwaukee Inspector Paul Formolo said there is no scheduled search party for Major P. Harris. Officers are still identifying areas to search for him.

“We sure hope that Major is still alive, as far as the scheduled searches it’s information based, evidence based,” explained Formolo. “As we get information, we vet it, we determine it to be reliable, we’ll immediately react upon it.”

Formolo noted authorities did search for Harris in Dodge County after following up on a lead, but he was not found.

Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found deceased Oct. 14 at the 600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said Tuesday that Jaheem Clark was previously considered a person of interest in her homicide and is now considered a suspect. Police said it took longer than they expected to determine Major was missing because it was not initially known that he was with his mother.

Clark and Muenzenberger were known to each other, authorities said, but did not state how.

The Milwaukee Police Dept. located the vehicle that was the subject of an Amber Alert issued over the weekend. The discovery came a day after the body of the suspect in the 3-year-old boy’s disappearance was discovered in a Milwaukee home.

On Monday, police revealed the black SUV targeted in the Amber Alert was located in the city. Formolo said there was a “quantity of blood” in the vehicle on Tuesday, but could not say where the blood originated from yet. It has been sent to the state crime lab for testing.

According to police, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a home where they believed Clark was located. The Milwaukee Police Dept. says approximately 15 minutes after officers arrived at the house, in the 5400 block of N. 41st St., they heard at least two gunshots from inside the structure. When officers entered the house, they found the 20-year-old Clark dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police added that no law enforcement officers fired their guns during this incident.

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. Police said Tuesday that Major and his mother were believed to have arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks. Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is (414)-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.