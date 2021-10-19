Advertisement

Motorcycle rider identified in deadly Beaver Dam crash

(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 34-year-old man who died after being thrown from the motorcycle in crash early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as Daniel Chase, of rural Beaver Dam.

According to a previous release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5 a.m. to a report of a motorcycle in the ditch near a man with no signs of life on S. Center Rd near Jackson Rd.

The crash remains under investigation. So far, the Sheriff’s Office has determined that Chase was heading south on S. Center Rd and entered the ditch after the driver failed to negotiate a curve. Police estimate the crash happened approximately two hours prior to his discovery.

Chase was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet and investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol impairment to be possible factors in the crash.

