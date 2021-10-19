Advertisement

MPD: Victims spot suspect rummaging through car; robbed at gunpoint

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a daylight armed robbery that occurred outside a home Monday when the victims discovered someone rummaging through their vehicle.

According to the initial report, the victims left a home in the 3500 block of Johns St. around 1:30 p.m. when they spotted the suspect. When one of the victims engaged the individual, two other suspects pointed handguns and threatened him.

The perpetrators then took unidentified personal belongings before they all fled in a black Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, while online tips can be submitted at p3tips.com.

