Plan Commission gives green light to repurpose Hotel Red into apartments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being closed for more than a year, the Hotel Red, across from Camp Randall Stadium, will no longer be vacant.

Madison’s Planning Commission unanimously ruled to turn it into housing Monday night.

Steve Brown Apartments is the management company buying the building.

The proposal states that Steve Brown Apartments will turn the hotel red from a 48-room hotel into a 50-unit apartment complex with parking and retail space below.

NBC15 spoke with CEO Margaret Watson about why the company chose to buy the building.

“This will be workforce housing, in a beautiful neighborhood, right downtown on the bus line and we really want to help Madison get out of this housing crisis,” Watson said.

Watson hopes crews can get started on the remodel as soon as possible. She expects the renovated building to open in late spring of 2022.

In 2017 the city approved plans to expand Hotel Red. However, ownership decided not to move forward with that plan; and after closing in March of 2020, the building never re-opened.

