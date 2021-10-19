Pregnant Lafayette Co. woman struck by unoccupied vehicle that rolled down driveway

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pregnant woman was injured Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle that rolled down a driveway in Darlington, police say.

According to the Darlington Police Department, a pedestrian was walking around 7:45 p.m. down the 800 block of Galena Street when an unoccupied car rolled down a private driveway into the street, striking her.

The 31-year-old woman, who is seven-months pregnant, received serious injuries and was taken by EMS officials to a Lafayette County hospital before being taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital.

Darlington Police Chief Jason King said the condition of the woman and her unborn baby are both unknown.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Darlington Fire Department assisted on the scene.

