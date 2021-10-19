Advertisement

Storms Return Midweek

2nd Warmest October To Date
Falling Temperatures
Falling Temperatures
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds are on the increase ahead of our next weathermaker for the middle of the week. With clouds and southerly winds tonight, temperatures will be warmer and around 50 degrees. Low pressure moves into the area Wednesday and this will bring periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. We are still in the warm sector so high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

A cold front swings through on Thursday and this will bring another round of showers and storms, especially before noon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only into the lower to middle 50s. Skies will partially clear Thursday night as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. This will be the first of several frost chances as we head into the weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds expected Friday and Saturday as highs remain into the lower 50s and overnight lows into the middle 30s. Another weathermaker arrives late this weekend and early next week with a small chance of showers. Temperatures will be on either side of normal for this time of year, which is around 60 degrees.

