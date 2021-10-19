Advertisement

Sunshine Today, Rain Later Tomorrow

High will be in the 70s again today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very nice weather is expected for another day. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature bringing sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 70s. Wind will be stronger today with gusts up to 25 mph. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday morning as the ridge continues to drift off to the east. Low pressure will make its way toward us from the west over the next couple days. This low will arrive in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night. At this time, rain will become likely. Once the low moves through, cooler air will begin to fill in across the region. Highs by the end of the week will only be in the lower 50s.

Today: Sunny and warm. High 72. Wind: South 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: W 5.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain late. High: 69.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a morning shower. High: 54.

Much cooler weather is expected by the end of the week.
Much cooler weather is expected by the end of the week.(wmtv weather)

