Three suspects allegedly hold victim at gunpoint before robbing him

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department are searching for three suspects in a robbery that occurred on the east side Monday afternoon.

According to MPD, the victims were leaving a residence in the 3500 block of Johns Street, when they noticed a person rummaging through their car.

Upon confronting the suspect, two other subjects held one of the victims at gunpoint and proceeded to steal their personal belongings. The subjects then fled in a black Honda Pilot, MPD said.

The suspects are described as thin, Black males, around 16-20 years old, who were wearing dark clothing and black ski masks.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

