Travis Tritt cancels shows at all venues with COVID-19 restrictions

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” the country star wrote.
Travis Tritt attends his 23rd Derby
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WMTV) - Country star Travis Tritt nixed multiple shows from his upcoming tour because the venues where he was scheduled to perform all required proof-of-vaccination, masks, or testing to get in.

In all, Tritt canceled four forthcoming concerts Monday, writing in a statement on his website, “I’m putting my money where my mouth is,” adding that “(m)any people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause.” Full statement

The locations and dates where he will not perform are:

  • Oct. 23 - Muncie, Indiana
  • Nov. 6 - Philadelphia, Mississippi
  • Nov. 11 - Peoria, Illinois
  • Nov. 13 - Louisville, Kentucky

Tritt’s tour does not include any stops in Wisconsin.

The singer went on to apologize to the people who had already purchased tickets for his concerts and said that they will attempt to reschedule the concerts. His statement did not say if refunds would be offered.

