US high court won’t stop vaccines for Maine health workers

Workers who don’t comply risk losing their jobs.
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an emergency appeal aimed at stopping a vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers.

Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it Oct. 29.

Workers who don’t comply risk losing their jobs.

It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. The court previously rejected challenges of vaccine requirements for New York City teachers and Indiana University staff and students.

