Winterizing your car early to beat rising prices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winterizing a car for the toughest months of the year is a staple of the change in seasons, much like changing leaves and cooling temps. And this year, it is crucial to get things done sooner rather than later for your car.

Supply chain issues are keeping plenty of car parts and tires in short supply, from factory closures to labor shortages in the truck driving industry.

“When we go to the computer to place an order, we have no idea how long it could take to get here,” said Conant Automotive owner Joe Conant. “It is very sporadic.”

Places like Conant are books for two weeks out, a trend Joe says is happening around the Madison area.

Not only are people trying to stay ahead of supply shortages, but more people are keeping their cars rather than buying a new car. It has led to more people are getting maintenance done to keep those cars running well. That, in turn, means it is harder to find an appointment at an autobody shop.

According to Joe, avoiding procrastination is the name of the game. Things like tires will get more expensive, or supplies will run out as the fall moves into winter.

“Right now, we can only hold a price for 30 days,” said Conant.

He says if you get an appointment or order right away, it could save you money in a few months. But waiting could mean you miss that part altogether for months.

