Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leader defends keeping election records secret

Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is defending not releasing documents related to an ongoing investigation he ordered into the 2020 election. Vos said he believes the election was “tainted” but that President Joe Biden won.

A judge earlier this month ordered Vos to release records requested by a liberal group under the state’s open records law.

The group, American Oversight, filed a second lawsuit on Tuesday seeking records solely in Vos’s possession.

Vos told Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday that turning over records now would be like an investigator looking into a murder putting out what he knows before his work is done.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers
Mandela Barnes has refreshed his campaign website, nixing Lt. Governor from his name logo at...
Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter