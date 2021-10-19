Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval in the state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

Mandela Barnes has refreshed his campaign website, nixing Lt. Governor from his name logo at...
Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36 million in third quarter
State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Rep. Kind endorses Pfaff in Wisconsin congressional race