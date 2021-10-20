Advertisement

Andy Haines out as Brewers’ hitting coach after NLDS loss

FILE - In this June 19, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies...
FILE - In this June 19, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies notes while the Colorado Rockies bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Denver. Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in a four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn’t be renewing Haines’ contract and told assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for Haines’ replacement.

Haines had been the Brewers’ hitting coach for the last three seasons.

