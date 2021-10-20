Andy Haines out as Brewers’ hitting coach after NLDS loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in a four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn’t be renewing Haines’ contract and told assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for Haines’ replacement.

Haines had been the Brewers’ hitting coach for the last three seasons.

