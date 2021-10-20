Advertisement

Barrels rolled out ahead of NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff

Kickoff day is November 3rd.
Share Your Holiday donation barrels are loaded up for distribution around Dane Co. on Oct. 20,...
Share Your Holiday donation barrels are loaded up for distribution around Dane Co. on Oct. 20, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 26th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is under a month away, and ahead of the kickoff, Second Harvest Foodbank and Two Men and a Truck are rolling out donation barrels.

On Wednesday, 139 barrels will be distributed to 63 locations across Dane County. The barrels will be picked up from the location on December 8th and 9th, and the donations will be sorted at the Alliant Energy Center on December 15th, during the Sort-a-Thon.

The campaign kicks off on November 3rd, and this year’s goal is five million meals.

For more information, go to the Second Harvest Foodbank website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
MPD: SUV and purse stolen near downtown Madison