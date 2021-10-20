Barrels rolled out ahead of NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 26th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is under a month away, and ahead of the kickoff, Second Harvest Foodbank and Two Men and a Truck are rolling out donation barrels.

On Wednesday, 139 barrels will be distributed to 63 locations across Dane County. The barrels will be picked up from the location on December 8th and 9th, and the donations will be sorted at the Alliant Energy Center on December 15th, during the Sort-a-Thon.

The campaign kicks off on November 3rd, and this year’s goal is five million meals.

For more information, go to the Second Harvest Foodbank website.

Donation barrels are going out today across Dane County! Four trucks from Two Men and a Truck will take these 139 barrels to 63 locations starting at 8:00 AM. It is all leading up to the 26th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign! Watch - https://t.co/ysQpTdKSqC pic.twitter.com/14qURZfC4K — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.