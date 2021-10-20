Advertisement

Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is defended by Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the defense of their first title in half a century by beating the Brooklyn Nets 127-104 on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo also collected 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each added 20 points to help the Bucks withstand the loss of Jrue Holiday.

Holiday sat out the second half with a  bruised right heel after scoring 12 points. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points and 11 rebounds. The Bucks announced he wouldn’t return to the game.

George Hill replaced Holiday in the lineup to open the second half. Holiday played 18 minutes and shot 5 of 7 from the floor to help the Bucks take a 66-59 halftime lead.

