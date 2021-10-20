Advertisement

Dane Co. deputies point to excessive speed in crash that injured one person

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County deputies believe excessive speed was the cause of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that injured one person.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the crash around 5:50 p.m. on US Highway 12 and Waterford Street in the town of Roxbury.

Deputies say Tyler Amacher, 31, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 when he allegedly struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

A caller reported that Amacher was speeding and driving recklessly, officials noted.

The 30-year-old driver whose car was allegedly struck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office accused Amacher of reckless driving causing injury. He was also cited for allegedly following too close, unreasonable and imprudent speed and unsafe lane deviation.

