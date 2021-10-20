Dane Co. deputies point to excessive speed in crash that injured one person

TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County deputies believe excessive speed was the cause of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that injured one person.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the crash around 5:50 p.m. on US Highway 12 and Waterford Street in the town of Roxbury.

Deputies say Tyler Amacher, 31, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 when he allegedly struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

A caller reported that Amacher was speeding and driving recklessly, officials noted.

The 30-year-old driver whose car was allegedly struck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office accused Amacher of reckless driving causing injury. He was also cited for allegedly following too close, unreasonable and imprudent speed and unsafe lane deviation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.