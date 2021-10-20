Dane Co.’s coronavirus “High” is Wisconsin’s low

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even fewer Wisconsin counties have been ranked at the highest level of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday, with Dane County hitting a level not seen in over a month.

Dane County dropped into high levels of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday. It is the only county at that level; the other 71 rank remain in the very high or critical zones.

Only eight counties show critically high levels, down from 17 reported last week by the Department of Health Services.

DHS’ dashboard show Richland and Marquette are included in the counties still being reported at this level of disease activity.

The state’s level of disease activity has also dropped to 594.9 per 100,000 residents. Like most Wisconsin counties, it remains in the Very High range, which starts at 350 cases per 100K.

On Wednesday, DHS confirmed 2,066 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The seven-day rolling average for new cases in turn fell to 1,923. Wednesday’s seven-day rolling average is almost 1,000 fewer than it was last month, when it was at 2,800.

There have been 772,918 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic, 62,848 of which were reported over the past month.

DHS reports 22 people have died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total number of deaths ever reported in the state up to 8,293.

There have been 57.5% residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.8% have completed their vaccine series. DHS notes 8,727 shots have been administered to Wisconsinites so far this week.

