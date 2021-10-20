Fitchburg PD investigate shots fired overnight

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating reports shots fired early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 12:33 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Once on scene, officers located several shell casings.

An initial investigation revealed that a silver sedan left the area after the shots were fired.

No injuries or damaged property were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, can call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

