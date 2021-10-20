Green Co. man accused of firing gun while intoxicated with children present

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green County man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly fired a gun in a home with children inside while he was intoxicated, police say.

The Brodhead Police Department states it received calls around 4:45 p.m. for shots fired in the 1400 block of West 4th Avenue. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed police to a residence on the same block.

Authorities contacted the residents of the home and discovered several automatic handguns and bullet casings.

Brodhead PD arrested 37-year-old Brian Vaade and took him to the Green County Sheriff’s Office Jail for alleged possession of a firearm while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

Police Chief Chris Hughes said this is an ongoing investigation and noted the department also received several calls around 10:50 p.m. Monday night from a two-block radius of the residence.

“We are not sure if this incident is related to the other shots fired call police responded on Monday night,” said Hughes.

The Brodhead Police Department was assisted by the Green County Sherriff’s Office, Albany Police Department and Green County Children and Youth Services.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.