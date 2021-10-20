Homeowner in disbelief after tractor mysteriously slams into shed

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Days after a tractor slammed into her shed, one homeowner in western Rock County still has questions.

“At first you’re like ‘What the heck happened?’ and then you’re like ‘Oh, thank God this is all it did,’” said the homeowner. “Now we’re just mad.”

The homeowner, who asked NBC15 to keep her identity private, said she and her husband were awakened to a loud noise in the middle of the night. They quickly discovered a massive farm tractor crashed into their shed.

“It’s very disturbing,” she said. “It could have been so destructive,”

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Officials believe someone started the tractor and put it into gear but no one was operating the machine at the time.

The homeowner thinks the suspects are out to cause mayhem, saying “I think they’re just out to destroy. I guess they’re just getting their thrills out of it for the thrill. I don’t know.”

She says she wants to get the word out to others who live in rural areas to be on alert.

“I just want people to be aware and be watchful and vigilant of what’s going on,” said the homeowner.

While the crash has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the structure, the homeowner says she knows it could have been much worse.

“I’m just so thankful it landed right where it did and nobody was injured,” said the homeowner.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact 608-757-2244, reference case#: SO2146972.

