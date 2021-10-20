Advertisement

Jury acquits woman accused in attack on Wisconsin lawmaker

Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos provided by the Dane County (Wisc.) Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged both women Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with battery in connection with an attack on Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Carpenter, during a protest against police racism outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on June 23.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a woman accused of sparking an attack on a Wisconsin state senator who was filming a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Capitol last year.

Kerida O’Reilly, of Madison, was found not guilty Tuesday of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

She was accused of rushing toward Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter in a move that prompted other people to start hitting and kicking him.

The confrontation left Carpenter with a broken nose and concussion along with numerous bruises and cuts.

Carpenter testified he does not believe O’Reilly struck him after others converged on him, but said she knocked him off-balance.

O’Reilly and a co-defendant, Samantha Hamer, contended they were merely trying to get Carpenter to stop filming the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

