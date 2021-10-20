Madison PD granted $500k toward violence prevention efforts, de-escalation trainings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department was awarded two separate grants Wednesday totaling over $500,000, which will fund violence prevention efforts and de-escalation technique trainings.

Chief of Police Shon Barnes stated that the grants come from the Office of Community Oriented Policing- U.S. Department of Justice.

“We are grateful to be given this opportunity to develop and implement promising and creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safety in our community,” Barnes said.

The first grant will put $125,000 toward pilot programs for area youth through RISE Wisconsin, a community-based organization working to break the cycle of youth committing violent crimes.

The program focuses on providing resources to juveniles who commit crimes over times and their family, explained project leader Capt. Mike Hanson. There is also adult intervention programs for those who live with youth who have been arrested.

“Many youth arrested for violent crimes have siblings that are already behind in literacy and numeracy skills and may have unaddressed trauma-related issues,” Hanson said. “Because siblings live in the same environments as their arrested siblings, we believe a focused intervention with the offenders and siblings may assist in reducing their likelihood to follow that same criminal path, and may also help lower offender recidivism.”

The second grant, set at $126,420, focuses on de-escalation techniques and will fund MPD Training Center’s efforts to provide certified training for officers. It will also upgrade virtual reality equipment that will be used to teach officers these methods.

