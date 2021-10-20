Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks sold out of full season passes for 1st time in history

The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It comes as no surprise that the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks are a popular, must-see group this season. The team announced Tuesday that they are sold out of full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season at Fiserv Forum.

This is the first time in team history that it has sold out of full season ticket memberships.

The Bucks noted that fans don’t need to worry if they didn’t get one. Fans can join the online wait-list, which is also making its debut for the first time ever.

There are limited partial season ticket memberships available for the new season. Group tickets and some premium space rentals are also available for a limited number of games, the team added.

