Advertisement

MPD: SUV and purse stolen near downtown Madison

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s SUV and purse near downtown Madison Tuesday night.

MPD says it happened just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of N Bedford St. and W Washington Ave.

A 30-year-old woman told police she was walking to her vehicle , when she was approached by a man who demanded her keys and purse.

The suspect then grabbed those items from the victim after a short struggle. The woman was hit in the eye during this, according to police.

Madison police add, the suspect then drove away in the victim’s gray Infinity QX56 SUV.

The suspect is described as a 5′7″ Black man, about 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Sheriff’s Office asks for homicide charges in Middleton crash that killed 3 teens
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate bill would allow some teens to work later hours
Wisconsin Senate bill would allow some teens to work later hours
Wisconsin Senate bill would allow some teens to work later hours
The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks sold out of full season passes for 1st time in history
Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos...
Jury acquits woman accused in attack on Wisconsin lawmaker