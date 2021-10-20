MPD: SUV and purse stolen near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s SUV and purse near downtown Madison Tuesday night.

MPD says it happened just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of N Bedford St. and W Washington Ave.

A 30-year-old woman told police she was walking to her vehicle , when she was approached by a man who demanded her keys and purse.

The suspect then grabbed those items from the victim after a short struggle. The woman was hit in the eye during this, according to police.

Madison police add, the suspect then drove away in the victim’s gray Infinity QX56 SUV.

The suspect is described as a 5′7″ Black man, about 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

