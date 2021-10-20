NICU babies get adorable homemade Halloween costumes from Mercyhealth nurse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - Babies born prematurely at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside are getting dolled up in the cutest Halloween costumes this month, thanks to one nurse.

Mercyhealth noted Tuesday that JoAnn Gorsline, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse, has made more than 52 costumes by hand for babies who stay at the hospital’s NICU in October.

“Parents always comment about how they love having the costumes,” Gorsline said. “It makes the stay easier, it makes having a baby in the NICU seem more normal, not so (much like being in a) hospital and out of the ordinary … just some normalcy in the middle of a very trying time in their lives.”

Gorsline’s costumes this year feature Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, a Babybel cheese and the Cookie Monster and Elmo. Each costume is unique.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.