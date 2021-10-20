Advertisement

Paisan’s Restaurant building deemed safe to reopen after month-long closure

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials announced Wednesday that the building that houses Paisan’s Restaurant is officially safe to reopen this week after it had been shut down due to structural concerns.

The Madison Mayor’s Office explained the building located at 131 West Wilson Street will reopen its doors following a shut down on Sept. 10 out of an abundance of caution.

The structural capacity of the building itself is safe, officials ensured, adding that they are confident in the structural integrity and safety of the building.

City Building Inspection Division staff report all floors, common spaces at and above ground level, outdoor spaces and accessible limited parking areas are able to reopen.

Building officials say the parking ramp will remain closed, as work has not been completed to reopen the garage. City staff and engineers say this will remain in effect until an approved permanent repair to the parking system is completed.

Paisan’s posted on Facebook about a week ago that it expected to reopen sometime late this week.

“We have appreciated everybody’s concern, patience, and understanding over the past month and cannot wait to get back to business!” the restaurant posted.

