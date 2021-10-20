Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

KPD is on the scene of a shooting near the 600 of 40th place. We can confirm that three are deceased. Two more victims were transported to hospitals, one via Flight For Life. Both are critical. KPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) October 20, 2021

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released. The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

