State St. welcomes Target’s first small-format version store in Madison

Target opening a store on the famed State Street in Madison, Wis. just blocks away from the...
Target opening a store on the famed State Street in Madison, Wis. just blocks away from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Oct. 19, 2021. (Andy Manis/AP Images for Target)(Andy Manis | AP Images for Target)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Target store has opened on Madison’s State Street Wednesday, just steps away from the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

The new building, located at 610 State Street, is the first small-format version of the store in the Madison area. It’s the sixth store overall in the city.

Almost 1,300 people are employed at the stores across Madison, with around 55 people expected to be employed at the new Target.

The store will carry clothing, home decorations and grocery items.

Target noted the store will offer Order Pickup for customers to select items online to purchase, including groceries, and pick them up in the store.

