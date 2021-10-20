Advertisement

Wisconsin providers prepare to vaccinate kids ahead of expected federal approval

By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. is getting closer to approving COVID-19 vaccines for children. Authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for elementary school students is expected in a matter of weeks, according to the White House.

Vaccine advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider Pfizer’s request to authorize its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. In anticipation of a yes vote, the Biden administration says it has secured enough supply to vaccinate 28-million children in that age group.

Once the roll-out begins, vaccines would be offered by pediatricians and at a variety of community based sites. SSM Health is one of many area health systems preparing to vaccinate kids once Wisconsin gets the green light.

“We’re going to make it very convenient for kids to get the vaccine, in addition, SSM Health will continue to work with schools to see if we can bring the vaccine to them to vaccinate kids on site at schools,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services.

While formal approval on the federal level could come as soon at November 3, 2021, Wisconsin providers will not begin vaccinating kids until given official guidance from the state Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Dane Co.’s coronavirus “High” is Wisconsin’s low
Dr. Jeff Pothof receives the 1st COVID-19 vaccine in a clinical trial at UW-Health.
UW to study COVID-19 vaccine allergies, needs volunteers
Farming supply chain issues, rising costs could lead to a more expensive grocery bill
Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Wis. for first time in over 2 weeks