Wisconsin Republicans release redistricting plan

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have released their redistricting plans, setting up votes to pass the new legislative and congressional maps in early November.

The GOP maps came on the same day that a commission created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers released revised maps following criticism that their initial plans didn’t have more majority-minority districts.

The Legislature does not have to consider those maps, but they could be considered by a court that is likely to approve the final district lines.

There are lawsuits pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal court over redistricting.

